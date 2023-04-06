UFC 289 could move from Calgary to Vancouver or Montreal: report

To the disappointment of mixed martial arts fans across Alberta, UFC 289 might be switching host cities.

Last week, it was reported that the pay-per-view event would likely take place at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on June 10. But with the Calgary Flames still contending for a playoff spot, the event may have to be moved.

On Thursday, MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported that a “backup plan is to hold it in a major city where the NHL team is eliminated from the playoffs like Vancouver or Montreal.”

Developing: I’m told that the longer the Calgary Flames remain in playoff contention, the more uncertain it is that UFC 289 will be held there. The backup plan is to hold it in a major city where the NHL team is eliminated from the playoffs like Vancouver or Montreal. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2023

The longer the Flames stay in the postseason race, the less likely it is that they will be able to host a UFC event. The soonest they can be eliminated is Monday, April 10.

While the full fight card for UFC 289 has yet to be revealed, two bouts are already known.

Miranda Maverick has revealed that she’ll be fighting Jasmine Jasudavicius in a women’s flyweight match, while Iridium Sports Agency reported that Eryk Anders would take on Marc-André Barriault in a men’s middleweight bout.

The last UFC event held on Canadian soil was UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 14, 2019.

With files from Daily Hive’s Rob Williams