More UFC 289 tickets in Vancouver have been released

Fight fans still looking to get their hands on tickets to UFC 289 in Vancouver might be surprised to find out that there are still seats available.

Ticket prices were out of control when we last checked in April, with the cheapest originally priced seat selling for over $800. There were only about 100 seats showing as “available” on Ticketmaster’s interactive seat map then.

How we're feeling knowing that additional tickets have been released for #UFC289 🙌🏆 Get 'em here ➡️ https://t.co/IRcMNy10kK#UFC289 | NEXT SATURDAY June 10th | @RogersArena pic.twitter.com/kT2EcWWzph — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 1, 2023

Many more seats have been released by event organizers, as there are now hundreds of originally priced seats available on Ticketmaster, including some more reasonably priced tickets.

The cheapest ticket spotted today was $219.51 for upper bowl seats in row 1 of section 330. The most expensive originally priced ticket, if you’re in the market, was $7,677.67 for floor seats.

UFC 289 is taking place Saturday, June 10 at Rogers Arena. It’s the first time UFC has held an event in Vancouver since 2019.

“I’m so pumped to return to Canada,” said UFC president Dana White after announcing the Vancouver event. “Some of the greatest events in my life were up in Canada. The fans are awesome and I love every city up in Canada. I can’t wait to deliver an awesome Pay-Per-View in Vancouver. We’re back!”

The Vancouver event is being headlined by women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes of Brazil, who defends her 135-pound belt against Mexico’s Irene Aldana.

Aldana replaced Julianna Peña in the title bout after Peña suffered a rib injury.

Other fights on the main card include:

Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Welterweight bout: Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders