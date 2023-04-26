UFC ticket prices are out of control for Vancouver event

If you don’t already have your tickets secured for UFC 289 in Vancouver, you might need to take out a small loan to attend the event.

Back in Vancouver for the first time since 2019, the June 10 event at Rogers Arena appears to be the hottest ticket in town. It’s certainly the most expensive.

The cheapest ticket available for resale on StubHub is currently listed for US$449, which translates to more than $612 in Canadian dollars. That’ll get you a seat in Row 13 of Section 311 — the third-last row of Rogers Arena’s upper bowl.

Turning to the resale market isn’t necessary, as there are a few originally priced tickets still available on Ticketmaster — but those prices are even more eye-popping.

The most expensive ticket available to UFC 289 on Ticketmaster is a front-row floor seat listed for CND$10,627.67.

The cheapest tickets left for sale on Ticketmaster are listed for $846.56 in Canadian dollars, located near the back of the lower bowl.

UFC 289 appears to be close to a sellout, with only about 100 seats showing as “available” on Ticketmaster’s interactive seat map.

“I’m so pumped to return to Canada,” said UFC president Dana White. “Some of the greatest events in my life were up in Canada. The fans are awesome and I love every city up in Canada. I can’t wait to deliver an awesome Pay-Per-View in Vancouver. We’re back!”

The Vancouver event is being headlined by a bout between women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes as the 34-year-old Brazilian defends her 135-pound belt against former titleholder and No. 1 contender Julianna Peña.

Other bouts on the fight card were revealed last week.

Nunes (22-5) and Peña (12-5) have fought each other twice before, with each fighter winning once. The two women last fought in Dallas at UFC 277 last year, with Nunes winning via a unanimous decision.