Vancouver Uber driver convicted of sexual assault gets house arrest

A former Uber driver convicted of sexual assault has been sentenced to two months of house arrest and 18 months of probation.

The Vancouver Police Department investigated the complaint in 2021, when a then-21-year-old woman came forward about being sexually assaulted during a trip from Vancouver to Coquitlam.

The offence occurred in August 2021.

Mohammad Abu Sayed, 69, was convicted in October 2022 and sentenced recently. He received no jail time.

During his 20-month sentence, he’s banned from operating any ride-share vehicle, taxi, limousine, or any other transportation service for money. He’s also banned from liquor stores, bars, pubs, nightclubs, beer gardens, and any other place where minors are prohibited by a liquor licence.