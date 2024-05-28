Passengers on a WestJet flight out of Terrace, BC, experienced some disruption due to what the RCMP calls an unruly passenger.

Terrace RCMP received a report about a disruptive passenger on Monday, May 27, around noon.

The aircraft was forced to return to Terrace for an emergency landing. WestJet told Daily Hive that the flight was headed to Calgary.

RCMP officers attended the Terrace Regional Airport, where the plane landed. Officers were told that the passenger was disruptive and failed to remain seated during takeoff procedures.

Officers were also told that the passenger showed signs of paranoia and was attempting to open the exits. Police say the man admitted to them that he had consumed an illegal substance before takeoff.

During the flight, passengers restrained the man until the flight was on the ground and police could board the plane. The passenger was arrested for causing a disturbance and was taken into custody.

In a statement, RCMP said it believed he was experiencing a mental health crisis and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act. He was later transported to a local hospital for assessment.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“We appreciate our guest’s patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” WestJet said.

The airline added, “WestJet has a zero-tolerance approach to any disruptive or unruly behaviour that could impact the safety and security of our guests, employees and operations. In compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations, WestJet cabin crew are trained in handling passengers who may pose a safety hazard to themselves or others, as well as in de-escalating a multitude of situations to protect everyone onboard.”