Take a look inside this vibrant hidden-gem community in Vancouver

You might assume UBC Point Grey is a place solely for students and staff, but this vibrant Vancouver community has so much to offer everyone.

The area is home to a plethora of trendy eateries, shops, parks, museums, art galleries, and more, all surrounded by breathtaking forests and radiant beaches.

Comprising of six unique neighbourhoods — including Wesbrook Village, University Boulevard, Hampton Place, Hawthorn Place, East Campus, and Chancellor Place — UBC Point Grey caters to diverse lifestyles, with each neighbourhood offering its own distinct charm. Navigating it all is a breeze thanks to its walkability, accessibility, and convenient transit options.

Residents will find fantastic things to do within five to 20 minutes of the rental or condo they call home. Whether you’re an active go-getter, on the lookout for some peace and quiet, or seeking family-friendly activities, UBC Point Grey has something for you. Here’s a closer look.

For those seeking serenity

Escaping the hustle and bustle of modern life can be difficult, but it’s essential for our well-being. Fortunately, living at UBC Point Grey provides you with the perfect opportunity to discover the serenity you crave, right at your doorstep.

If you want to spend some time in nature, you’ll find Pacific Spirit Regional Park surrounding UBC Point Grey, which is a beautiful forested area with over 75 km of trails and endless opportunities for exploration and relaxation. There is also Nitobe Memorial Garden, one of the most authentic Japanese gardens outside Japan, where you can take a serene stroll or relax in its cozy tea house.

Seeking inner peace and balance? VNYSA Yoga Studio has a variety of classes for all levels to nurture your mind, body, and spirit. And if you find relaxation in art, you can always explore the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery.

For those craving a lively community

UBC Point Grey is brimming with excitement year-round. The dynamic area is home to some incredible eateries and bars where you can catch up with friends in fun settings, and even forge new connections with your neighbours. Grab a casual bite to eat at DownLow Chicken, enjoy a beer at Brown’s Crafthouse, or treat yourself to some ice cream on a sunny day at Rain or Shine.

There are also two new restaurants with patios set to open soon: Nicli Pizzeria + Cocktail Bar and a new restaurant concept, meaning you can embrace the joy of al fresco dining.

Music lovers get to experience live gigs and festivals at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — with big acts like Dominic Fike and the Pixies scheduled for later this summer.

A beach day is never far away, either. Located in close proximity is the iconic Wreck Beach, which hosts regular drum circles and vendors, and one of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem beaches — Tower Beach.

For fitness enthusiasts, UBC Point Grey proudly houses the UBC Tennis Centre, the UBC Aquatic Centre, and group fitness classes and memberships, providing great opportunities to stay active.

For family life

Growing your family and needing more space? A community that’s walkable, accessible, and full of amenities with a variety of green spaces, playgrounds, and even a splash pad, is perfect for those in this situation — and that’s exactly what UBC Point Grey offers.



On top of that, you’ll find a whole host of family-friendly activities in the area. Nearby is Beaty Biodiversity, Vancouver’s only natural history museum, which hosts a nature club on the first Saturday of every month. As for arts and crafts, check out 4Cats Studio, which offers workshops focusing on things like pottery and painting for all ages.

Greenheart TreeWalk in the heart of the UBC Botanical Garden makes for a perfect family adventure. Explore suspended walkways and tree platforms high above the forest floor as you look down upon huge Douglas firs, cedars, and grand firs — many of which are over 100 years old.

At UBC Point Grey, farmers’ markets take place at UBC Farm up to three times a week and are ideal for purchasing the freshest local produce.

Living at UBC means being part of a thriving community, with the added bonus of never being far from incredible things to do and see.

Whether you’re looking to upsize and accommodate a growing family, are wanting to rent in a friendly and energetic area, or you’re seeking to downsize in search of a quieter life, there’s a variety of property options available to suit your desires now.

