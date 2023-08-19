UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna under evacuation order as wildfire nears

The Okanagan campus of the University of British Columbia (UBCO) is also under an evacuation order due to the continued rapid spread of the devastating wildfire, which jumped across Okanagan Lake from West Kelowna overnight.

The university announced the order early Friday afternoon.

“Please leave campus immediately,” reads the order due to a wildfire now near campus.

Anyone who is on campus and does not have access to transportation is urged to make their way to H Lot.

“To all our UBCO community members who are under evacuation alert or order, and to everyone in and around Kelowna, we hope this message finds you and your loved ones safe and well,” reads the UBCO bulletin.

“We know the rapidly evolving wildfires have caused many of you to leave your homes or prepare to leave. These are unquestionably challenging and unsettling times for our students, faculty and staff and residents of Kelowna and surrounding communities. We urge everyone to follow the direction of first responders and wildfire personnel and stay safe. Our thoughts are with you all. Please know that we will do what we can to help you.”

The wildfire has spread to the Glenmore landfill, which is just to the west of the campus.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is just to the east of UBCO. There are rolling cancellations of all flights arriving and landing at YLW to enable aerial firefighting.

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters. YLW will continue to work with our industry stakeholders, BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to understand how these wildfires will impact operations at YLW,” reads the airport’s bulletin.

“We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

More to come…