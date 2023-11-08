UBC goalie skips classes to help out Oilers at practice

The Edmonton Oilers got some help from a University of British Columbia (UBC) goaltender at Wednesday’s practice.

The team practiced at the university this morning before they flew out to San Jose for a game against the Sharks tomorrow night. There was just one problem: with Jack Campbell headed to the AHL and Calvin Pickard not yet with the team, the Oilers didn’t have enough goaltenders for a full practice.

To remedy that, the team brought in UBC goaltender Dorrin Luding.

“I got a text message last night from Miles with the Vancouver Canucks,” explained Luding. “He kinda said that the Oilers were looking for a practice goalie and was wondering if I wanted to do it.

“Thought I might as well, I didn’t have anything much else to do so I thought I’d skip a few classes to attend this.”

"It was pretty special." UBC goaltender Dorrin Luding speaks after being called up as practice goalie for the #Oilers today in Vancouver. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/c4lQHhLsjI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 8, 2023

Those classes that the 24-year-old was marked absent in? German studies and psychology, though he isn’t quite concerned about playing a bit of hooky.

“I’m sure I could make it up eventually,” a smiling Luding told reporters.

Being on the ice with any NHL would be the thrill of a lifetime, not to mention a star-studded Oilers team with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“It was just so cool. The whole environment and the guys like introducing themselves and everything and just being so nice I think that was the coolest part,” said Luding. “Completely different than what I’m used to, so it was a real learning curve for me.”

This isn’t the first time the Oilers have had to call upon the help of a university goalie. Last season, the team was forced to bring University of Alberta goaltender Matt Berlin in as a backup for a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Berlin actually played the last few minutes of that game, stopping the only shot he faced.

Though Luding didn’t quite get the same experience, he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“Something I’ve never been able to do in my life,” said Luding. “It was pretty special.”

Luding spent 2015 to 2019 playing with the Saskatoon Blades, Everett Silvertips, and Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. He has been with UBC since 2021/22.