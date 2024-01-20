Victim of fatal UBC parkade crash identified as Delta firefighter

The person who died after a vehicle crashed through a concrete barrier at a UBC parkade has been identified as Delta firefighter Marc Jubinville. Delta Fire & Emergency Services Chief Guy McKintuck confirmed the death in a statement posted to Facebook.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our own. He served our community with an unwavering commitment to protecting lives and keeping everyone safe,” the statement read.

“He not only possessed the skills and bravery of a first responder, but his presence and comradery made him a source of comfort with many on the Delta Fire team.”

Jubinville was pronounced dead at the scene after his black sedan crashed through a concrete barrier and drove off the second floor in a parkade at UBC on Wednesday, January 17.

According to the RCMP, “a portion of the concrete barrier was hanging precariously above the now-vertical black sedan.” Given the damaged nature of the structure, the first responders were challenged in extracting Jubinville from the vehicle.

What led up to the crash is still unknown.

Delta Mayor George Harvie also released a statement regarding Jubinville’s passing, issuing condolences to his loved ones.

“As Mayor, on behalf of Delta Council, I am deeply saddened to be informed of the tragic passing of a dedicated member of Delta Fire, Marc Jubinville,” Harvie said.

“In these difficult times, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and all his colleagues at Delta Fire. Let us come together to honour and remember Firefighter Jubinville’s selfless dedication and bravery.”

McKintuck shared that flags at City Hall, Fire Halls, and Delta facilities will be lowered to half-mast in honour of Jubinville.

With files from Claire Fenton.