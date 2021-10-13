SportsHockeyCanucks

Tyler Myers blew up Duncan Keith and Canucks fans loved it

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Oct 13 2021, 9:05 pm
Canucks fans have wanted a piece of Duncan Keith for the better part of the last decade.

The former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman concussed Daniel Sedin with a cheap shot late in the 2011-12 season, which led to the Canucks’ downfall in the playoffs. Canucks fans never forgot, booing Keith every time he touched the puck in a preseason game at Rogers Arena just last week — even as he visited with his new team, the Edmonton Oilers.

Tonight in the season opener, Keith got rocked harder than he ever has against the Canucks, thanks to Tyler Myers.

The check was clean, but Keith’s face was bloodied — though he did stay in the game.

Myers is usually a polarizing player for Canucks fans, but not tonight. He essentially united the fanbase with one hit.

