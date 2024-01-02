Only two Raptors remain from their 2019 championship team

There are now just two players remaining on the Toronto Raptors who were a part of their 2019 championship-winning team.

After trade speculation for well over a year, the Raptors chose to deal OG Anunoby, along with Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick.

While Raptors’ Masai Ujiri received a very solid package in this deal, it was upsetting nonetheless for fans who had grown to love Anunoby during his six seasons with the organization. He had several highlights throughout that time, the best of the bunch coming in 2019, when he and his teammates were able to win The Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Despite that championship coming less than five years ago, the Raptors roster has changed drastically. With Anunoby gone, Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher are the only players remaining on the roster from that 2019 team. And, while Boucher was a part of that team, his role was small, as he appeared in just two playoff games, averaging 2.5 points.

Siakam starred during that run, but he certainly had some help. Kawhi Leonard, who moved on that very offseason to the LA Clippers, was excellent, as was now Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry. Other top-tier talents from that team include Fred VanVleet, who is now with the Houston Rockets, and Marc Gasol, who in recent years chose to return to his home country of Spain to continue his playing career.

A then young-and-upcoming Norman Powell is now a member of the Clippers with Leonard. Meanwhile, three-point specialist Danny Green is a free agent after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. Serge Ibaka is overseas playing in Germany.

Oftentimes, teams that win championships go on to struggle years down the road, and the Raptors are no different. Viewed as a bubble team at best entering the season, they have a record of 13-20, which has them two wins shy of a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.