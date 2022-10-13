Two-faced Bublé rocks Leafs jersey day after telling them to "suck it"

Michael Bublé is many things: a kid who definitely really loved Christmas, a hopeless romantic, and the likely winner of dozens of talent shows throughout his lifetime.

But he’s clearly not someone you can trust when it comes to anything he says about sports teams when on stage.

Bublé, a Burnaby native and diehard Vancouver Canucks fan, has been making the rounds on his North American tour, performing in hockey arenas (and other venues) across the continent.

On Tuesday, Bublé went viral after telling a Buffalo crowd that the Toronto Maple Leafs can “suck it.”

“I know that there were people that came from Ontario to see this show… The Maple Leafs can suck it,” Bublé told the Western New York crowd, to which he was met with a big applause.

“Let’s go Sabres!” Bublé added, again to a big round of cheers.

But on Wednesday? Well, he was just… wearing a Leafs jersey during his Toronto concert. Make up your mind, Michael!

While in Calgary, Bublé took a shot at Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, who left this summer for a seven-year contract after spending his entire career with the Flames.

“I don’t want to play where it’s hard,” Bublé said at the Scotiabank Saddledome concert. “I don’t want to win the Stanley Cup.”

While in Edmonton, he made jokes about wearing a jersey of one of the Canucks’ rivals when putting on the Oilers jersey.

“It honestly burns, it burns a little bit. But is this what it feels like to win?” he joked.

In a different, pre-social media era, Bublé’s antics might fly a little more under the radar, with each city feeling like maybe Bublé really did have a soft spot for them.

We’re onto you, though, Michael.

It’s beginning to look a lot like you don’t actually have 32 favourite NHL teams.