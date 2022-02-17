NewsPolitics

“A lot to unpack”: Twitter has thoughts on taxi joke from Alberta premier

Laine Mitchell
Feb 17 2022, 12:05 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney (Alberta Newsroom/Flickr)

The premier of Alberta’s reiteration of a joke regarding taxi drivers Wednesday has created a debate online.

Premier Jason Kenney made the remarks at the Premier’s Summit on Fairness For Newcomers in Calgary.

“How sad is it, that one of the most recited Canadian jokes is this: That the best place to have a heart attack is in the back of a taxi cab. Because the chances are your driver’s a doctor,” Kenney said while speaking from the podium.

The comments prompted a reaction from many, questioning the tastefulness and meaning of the joke.

