“A lot to unpack”: Twitter has thoughts on taxi joke from Alberta premier

The premier of Alberta’s reiteration of a joke regarding taxi drivers Wednesday has created a debate online.

Premier Jason Kenney made the remarks at the Premier’s Summit on Fairness For Newcomers in Calgary.

“How sad is it, that one of the most recited Canadian jokes is this: That the best place to have a heart attack is in the back of a taxi cab. Because the chances are your driver’s a doctor,” Kenney said while speaking from the podium.

Here’s a video clip of it: pic.twitter.com/Iv6crZJ4Pr — disordered (@disorderedyyc) February 16, 2022

The comments prompted a reaction from many, questioning the tastefulness and meaning of the joke.

What?? What does that even mean? — Wendy Coutu (@WendyCoutu2) February 16, 2022

Are you serious. There’s levels to this one 😒 — dan (@dan63783588) February 16, 2022

That could almost be construed as a racist remark. — Gerrit H. 🇨🇦 (@helger1946) February 16, 2022

Oh he said the racist part out loud today? pic.twitter.com/avohJstuYd — megatron 🩺💉🏂🐕‍🦺🐈 (@iwetmyplants4) February 16, 2022

Is he trying comedy? Or is he just that tone deaf… — Micha 🇨🇦 Northern Canadian Girl (@meeshmommy) February 16, 2022