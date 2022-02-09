NewsCoronavirus

Alberta premier criticized, apologizes for comparing vaccine passport to AIDS crisis

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 9 2022, 3:41 pm
Alberta premier criticized, apologizes for comparing vaccine passport to AIDS crisis
Alberta Newsroom/Flickr

Alberta’s premier has apologized after facing backlash due to comments he made at Tuesday’s COVID-19 update comparing the potential stigma of being unvaccinated to the discrimination people with HIV/AIDS faced in the 80s.

Jason Kenney made the comments while speaking about attitudes he said he’d observed online, where people expressed they wouldn’t feel safe dining in restaurants alongside someone who was unvaccinated.

“That sentiment deeply concerns me,” said Kenney. “Treating fellow people as though they are somehow unclean.”

“To stigmatize people in that way, it kind of reminds me of the attitudes that circulated in North America in the mid-1980s about people with HIV/AIDS. This notion that they had to be kind of distanced for health reasons…this is a terribly divisive attitude.”

Members from the political opposition, political analysts and others voiced their upset at the comparison online.

“Let’s be very clear. There is simply no comparing vaccine passports, something that has been a travel requirement for countries for decades, to the discrimination faced by victims of HIV,” said Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton City Centre and Minister of Tourism.

In a tweet, Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley stated “How could the Premier ever justify saying such a horrible thing? He must immediately apologize.”

On Wednesday morning Premier Kenney issued an apology, saying that he “made an inappropriate analogy to the stigmatization of people with AIDS,” and the he “was wrong to do so and apologize without reservation.”

The premier made the comments while announcing a plan to ease restrictions in Alberta, including the Restriction Exemptions Program.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan also announced its plan to remove its own COVID-19 vaccine passport system later this week.

Alberta reported 1,667 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT