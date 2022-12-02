There’s been a string of sad news lately when it comes to a few of our favourite snack brands in Canada.

Whether it’s sweet baked desserts or savoury pizza snacks, the shelves might seem like they’re missing some key items. It’s heartbreaking to find out, and we’re sorry for being the bearer of bad news.

In many cases, people were seeking answers on social media to find the truth about the sudden disappearances of these nostalgic snacks. Maybe there’s hope to see these tasty brands back in Canada, but for right now, the future of these much-loved foods is up in the air.

Three hugely popular three snack brands that were recently discovered to not be available in Canada anymore are Little Debbie, Bugles, and Bagel Bites.

Little Debbie is known for its long product line of single-serving package baked goods, like Swiss Rolls and Powdered Mini Donuts. Bagel Bites are frozen pizzas on mini bagels, featuring many different flavours like Cheese, Sausage, and Pepperoni. Bugles were the extremely popular 50-year-old cone-shaped corn snack. All of these have been pulled from Canadian store shelves.

Twitter was definitely the place people could vent about the disruptive announcement.

Twitter reactions included everything from people incredibly surprised, very angry, or keeping it cool with the confidence these products would soon return.

These are some of the best Twitter posts, comments, and replies regarding Bagel Bites, Bugles, and Little Debbie products disappearing from Canada.

First bugles, then little Debbie and NOW bagel bites? my Canadian heart is broken to never see my true loves again — 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝑜𝒻 𝒫𝑒𝓉𝓉𝓎 𝒮𝓉𝓇𝑒𝑒𝓉 (@scoliomama) December 1, 2022

no more bugles, no more bagel bites and now no more little debbie cakes 😭😭😭 whhhhhhhyyyyyyyyyyyy canada, whhhhyyyyyy — Staci 👑❄️ (@motherstaci) November 30, 2022

Who at General Mills thought it would be a great idea to no longer stock Bugles in Canada just before the Christmas season? They should probably be fired because there are a lot of nuts & bolts recipes that are lacking right now. — Jenn (@ajennwithtwons) November 29, 2022

“On the same day I learn our small Nova Scotia town is getting its own Pizza Hut, I learn that Bagel Bites have been discontinued in Canada. The lord giveth and the lord taketh away. “@HFXHeather posted on Twitter.

“THEY DISCONTINUED BAGEL BITES AND BUGLES. THEY GOT RID OF MY COMFORT FOODS NOOOO,” commented another user.

Picture this. Watching the Bears on a Sunday and they’re about to win. Reaching for a tasty @BagelBites pizza bagel to snack on. This is impossible because Bagel Bites have been discontinued in Canada. — Rhys (@RHYSHKSTL) November 25, 2022

@sarahxoluna Tweeted out that they “just found out bagel bites are being discontinued in Canada. This is the worst day ever.”

@BagelBites went to safeway last week and STILL no bagel bites?? what happened.. and why:( — brang (@hammeat) November 25, 2022

So @LittleDebbie is pulling out of Canada and my fat ass ain’t taking the news well. — 🍀 𝕀𝕟𝕜𝕖𝕕 𝕁’𝔼𝕙 🦞🇨🇦 (@NerdyCheeseCurd) November 22, 2022

It isn’t all negative reactions to the disappearance of these nostalgic brands on social media, with one user even tweeting out in favour of it. “Bagel Bites are discontinued in Canada?! ‘Good.’ – The roof of my mouth.”

The list of things that are no longer available in Canada continues to grow and now includes Bugles, Bagel Bites & Little Debbie’s. I’m starting to think companies are just doing this just to build some hype, then they’ll return have a mega-boost in popularity. 1/2 — Ryder (@ryderfm) December 1, 2022

It’s unclear if these products will ever return, but hopefully, with enough Twitter outrage, the marketing departments will take notice of the demand.