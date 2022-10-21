Nightmare in the skies: Passengers injured due to severe turbulence during Argentina-bound flight

If you have a fear of flying, you might want to buckle up for this one: 12 people reportedly suffered mild to severe injuries after terrifying turbulence during a flight from Madrid.

On October 19, Aerolíneas Argentinas posted a statement on Twitter with the caption “important information.” According to the airline, the incident occurred as flight AR1133 was flying over the Atlantic Ocean towards Buenos Aires, Argentina. There were 271 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.

As the plane neared the South American continent, the aircraft, an Airbus 330 registered LV-FVH, was hit by severe turbulence. The plane then continued to Buenos Aires and landed at Ezeiza International Airport at 4:30 am.

Those with mild injuries were released.

“Nine passengers received primary care at the airport,” an airline spokesperson told Daily Hive. “Another three had to be transferred to the Ezeiza Hospital for a better control.”

They added that most of the injuries were to the head, nose, neck, and hands.

“One of the people who was taken to the hospital had a fissure in the sacrum,” they stated.

None of the crew were injured in the incident.

“The seatbelt lights came on before entering the turbulence zone, as indicated by the crew report,” stated the spokesperson. “It was a [severe] ‘clear air turbulence.'”

In the online statement, the airline maintains that those who were injured and had to be transferred “did not have their seatbelts on at the time of the turbulence.”

After evaluation, the airline stated that the turbulence didn’t cause any significant damage to the aircraft.