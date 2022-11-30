There’s been a string of sad news lately when it comes to a few of our favourite snack brands in Canada.

Whether it’s sweet baked desserts or savoury pizza snacks, the shelves might seem like they’re missing some key items. It’s heartbreaking to find out and we’re sorry for being the bearer of bad news.

In many cases, people were seeking answers on social media to find the truth about the sudden disappearances of these nostalgic snacks. Maybe there’s hope to see these tasty brands back in Canada, but for right now, the future of these much-loved foods is up in the air.

Here are three snack brands no longer available in Canada.

Little Debbie

Dished reached out to the brand and it’s official: the much-loved snacks, cakes, and baked goods are no longer available in Canada.

Known for its long product line of single-serving package baked goods, there were many items we were used to seeing on the shelves, like Chocolate Chip Cupcakes, Swiss Rolls, Powdered Mini Donuts, and bite-size Mini Brownies.

When asked about the disappearance of the product in Canada, Little Debbie did tell Dished that it was not its decision to pull the products from Canadian store shelves.

“Our business model is one where we sell to independent wholesalers who then resell to grocery stores and convenience stores,” said Mike Gloekler, the corporate communications and public relations manager, in an email.

“The sole distributor in Canada chose to terminate their business relationship with our brands for reasons that are entirely their own.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we will see Little Debbie products returning to the snack aisle anytime soon.

“At present, we are not actively searching for a new distributor relationship in the Canada market,” Gloekler told Dished.

“We understand the disappearance of our products from the Canada market is disappointing to consumers there, but unfortunately this is the current situation, and we see no change to that in the near term,” he added.

Bagel Bites

Hi, thanks for reaching out. We hate to be the bearer of bad news; at this time this product has been discontinued in Canada. We’ll share your interest with our Marketing Team. Have a great day! — Bagel Bites (@BagelBites) November 22, 2022

It looks like the much-loved frozen pizza snack food is no longer available in Canada.

The brand recently confirmed on Twitter that the product “has been discontinued in Canada.”

Known for being frozen pizzas on mini bagels, there were many flavours we were used to seeing on the shelves, like Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Three Cheese.

When asked about the disappearance of the product in Canada, Bagel Bites did comment via Twitter that it would share the interest with the marketing team.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we will see them returning to the freezer aisle anytime soon.

“At this time, there are no immediate plans to bring it back,” the brand stated on Twitter.

Bugles Corn Chips

Hi there, so sorry! Unfortunately, our products are no longer available in Canada. But we’ll let the team aware of your interest. Thanks! — Bugles (@buglesofficial) November 14, 2022

As sad as it is to say, the cone-shaped corn chip snack is also no longer available in Canada.

The brand that’s owned by General Mills confirmed on Twitter that its “products are no longer available in Canada.” The popular snack recently turned 50 years old, but this news doesn’t feel like much cause for celebration.

Known for being cone-shaped, or “finger hats,” there were many flavours we were used to seeing on the shelves, including Nacho Cheese and ranch.

When asked about the disappearance of the product in Canada, Bugles did comment via Twitter that it would take note of the interest in Canadians looking for it.

This isn’t the first time the product was discontinued in Canada. Back in 2010, the product was pulled from shelves due to a decrease in demand. They were brought back the next year, so maybe there is still hope for a return.