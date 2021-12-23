Slew of popular Vancouver restaurants close due to COVID-19

Several Vancouver restaurants announced they’re temporarily closing this week due to COVID-19 cases among staff right in the thick of the busy holiday season.

The notices of temporary closure come as the Omicron variant becomes dominant in BC and sends case counts skyrocketing. The province broke its all-time record for new daily cases on Tuesday and broke it again on Wednesday.

The American

This Mount Pleasant restaurant and bar announced Wednesday it would close for a week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to ensure that we keep things under control and that we can provide a safe environment for our patrons and staff,” it said in an Instagram post.

Savio Volpe

The Italian eatery on Kingsway also closed on Wednesday after finding out about several new COVID-19 exposures affecting some employees.

“In light of growing concern due to a few new covid exposures among staff, we will be closing early to give everyone some peace of mind and extra time to be home with family for the holidays,” it said.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

The restaurant is closing until after Christmas because a staff member tested positive and everyone who worked with them is isolated while waiting for their test results.

“Rather than run with a skeleton crew, we’re going to give the staff an early Christmas break to relax and enjoy some downtime,” it said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Le Crocodile

This downtown spot for French cuisine is also closed until December 28 because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

DD Mau

This Vietnamese restaurant in Chinatown was closed over the weekend when a staff member tested positive and the rest of the team needed to get tested. The restaurant re-opened on Wednesday.

BC announced stricter COVID-19 measures on Tuesday to fight the spread of Omicron, including limiting restaurant tables to a maximum of six people with no mingling between parties.