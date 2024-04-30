Pearson finally looking like the pitcher Blue Jays always wanted him to be

It’s happening far later than anyone would have liked, but Nate Pearson is finally living up to the expectations he once had with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Selected 28th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2017 MLB Draft, the 6-foot-6 Pearson was expected to become a star piece in their rotation. Instead, he has battled injuries and bounced around from the MLB to the minor leagues. He also began transitioning from a starting pitcher to a reliever in 2020, and although the results didn’t pay off right away, both he and the Blue Jays are starting to reap the rewards.

Pearson was able to crack the Blue Jays’ opening-day roster after an underwhelming 2023 season in which he had a 4.85 ERA in 35 appearances. He has not only stuck around, but also doesn’t seem likely to be going anywhere, having put up an impressive 1.80 ERA through 10 innings. He was also able to pick up his first save of the season, and only the second of his career, yesterday versus the Kansas City Royals.

Nate Pearson has a 1.80 ERA 🔥 Nasty Nate picked up his 2nd career save! #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/JX8LIqH86x — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 30, 2024

“Nate at the top of the order, like that really, with the way he’s throwing the ball,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said postgame.

The biggest change for Pearson this season seems to be his launch angle. Last season, it sat at 22.9 degrees. The season prior, in 2021 (he missed 2022 due to injury), he had a launch angle of 23.1. Through the first stretch of the 2024 season, he has seen it drop significantly to just 14.5 degrees.

Whether he can continue his hot start to the season remains to be seen, but he has certainly given himself an extended opportunity to remain in the rotation. Thanks in large part to his save yesterday, the Blue Jays are back at .500 with a 15-15 record. They’ll look to improve that this evening against the Royals, with first pitch set for 7:07 pm ET.