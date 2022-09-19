TSN Radio host Matthew Ross likely learned a valuable lesson over the past week: don’t tweet out stupid opinions, and especially don’t piss off Blue Jays fans.

Ross, a Montreal-based TSN 690 sports talk radio weekend host, drew the ire of the Canadian baseball community — as well as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah — when he tweeted an opinion about the Jays celebrating the 5′8″, 245-pound Alejandro Kirk’s baserunning. calling it “embarrassing for the sport” while making a series of now-deleted follow-up comments about Kirk’s weight.

Manoah caught wind of the tweets and shared his own opinion on Ross, which brought the tweets to a wider audience. And within a few hours, Ross’ social media accounts had gone dark, taking the original tweets with him, though screenshots remain.

This weekend, Ross issued an apology for the tweets, though his accounts remain offline.

“What was I thinking?” Ross wrote in an apology statement, available in full below. “I ineloquently tweeted what I did because I thought the clip would lead to more jokes about the sport. That was it. It was never about anything else.”

The backstory

On Wednesday evening last week, Ross tweeted out the following while sharing a clip of Kirk running posted by the Jays’ account:

“It’s cute and all, but it’s also embarrassing for the sport. Giving guys like this prominence feeds negative *baseball emoji* stereotypes,” Ross said.

Manoah, as we’ve said, wasn’t a huge fan of those tweets.

“What’s actually embarrassing for the sport is people that go by the name of Matthew and have never played a day in the big leagues thinking they can control the narrative and stereotypes. Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now,” Manoah wrote.

“Just step aside from the keyboard and let KIRK inspire those kids to continue to chase their dreams and chase greatness,” Manoah added.

Ross then suggested players with Kirk’s body type draw attention away from the sport, which Manoah also refuted.

After catching a public firestorm, Ross first protected his Twitter account before shutting it down entirely. As of press time, the account remains inactive.

The apology

On Saturday, Jays fan Eric Rosenhek shared an apology statement from Matthew Ross, which was originally shared via Ross’ TSN show Facebook page:

“The words were harsh, the sentiment was out of bounds, and I deeply regret it, period,” Ross wrote.

Ross’ full apology can be read below:

An apology:

I want to sincerely apologize to Alejandro Kirk, Alek Manoah, The Toronto Blue Jays, Jays fans and anyone else offended by my initial tweet. The words were harsh. The sentiment was out of bounds and I deeply regret it. Period.

What was I thinking, when the Jays posted the clip of Mr. Kirk running the bases? I took it as tongue in cheek, almost as though they were poking fun. I thought about the hundreds of people lifetime who’ve attacked me for loving baseball and who’ve said they’re not athletes. So I ineloquently tweeted what I did because I thought the clip would lead to more jokes about the sport. That was it. It was never about anything else.

When Mr. Manoah defended his teammate. and I wish all of us had a friend as great as he is, the narrative went in a different direction. referring to all people who may be struggling with body issues. It never dawned on me that this is where the topic could go. I was a sports host having a take on something sports related. But I was insensitive and wrong for posting this.

As someone who experienced the horrors of bullying. And who has seen people close to me deal with very painful body related struggles, my heart broke that anyone could think of me as this monster. All of my adult life, I’ve stood up against any form of prejudice. Those who know me will attest to this. I was clumsy and inconsiderate in my sports commentary. Defaming people for the way they look is not where my heart or intent was in this moment – or ever!

I apologize profusely to anyone who was offended. I will learn from this moment and continue to evolve. Thank you all for reading.

Matthew Ross

Jays fans weren’t exactly quick to forgive Ross, though.

