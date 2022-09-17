Beloved former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons launching podcast

First, John Gibbons tackled Twitter.

Now, the beloved former Toronto Blue Jays manager is taking to the airwaves with a new podcast set to launch next week, and he’s bringing the heat on The Gibby Show.

The show will launch with former Blue Jays standout Josh Donaldson serving as a guest.

See you Tuesday for episode 1! Send your questions here and we might use it on the show. [email protected] pic.twitter.com/BIzFuwYSDH — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) September 17, 2022

“I’ll be home Tuesday to launch my new podcast. I hope you’ll join us. We’ll have a special guest that day, the ‘Bringer of Rain’ Josh Donaldson…better yet, the bringer of pain in my ass. Either way, I hope you enjoy this,” Gibbons said in a video posted to Twitter.

The show, available on all major podcast platforms and also on YouTube, will be co-hosted by John Arezzi. It will feature all breaking news in baseball with analysis and commentary on the Blue Jays, and weekly guest appearances by baseball stars.

The venture onto Twitter and into the podcast platform isn’t the only recent move by Gibbons, who already boasts over 35,000 followers on the social media outlet.

He’s also got a book coming. Gibby: Tales of a Baseball Lifer is expected out next spring.

Suffice it to say, the former manager has been busy.

Gibbons coached the Blue Jays over two separate stints, from 2004-2008 and again from 2013-2018, guiding the club to a record of 793-789 under his tenure.

He finished seventh in American League Manager of the Year voting in 2005 and fourth in 2015, when he guided Toronto to a personal-best 93-69 record — a first-place finish in the AL East.