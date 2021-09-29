Events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in Metro Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

September 30 has been designated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada and there are a number of events happening around the Lower Mainland.

Xweýene:msta:m ?əkwəsqwel, seýeḿ “Call to witness / listen to respected one.”

What: Blending traditional Coast Salish song and regalia with contemporary music and performance, Xweýene:msta:m ?əkwəsqwel, seýeḿ asks the viewer to bear witness to the ongoing tragedy of the lost children of Canada’s residential schools and the country’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 12 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Galley

What: A reflective night of poetry, hip hop and spoken word by Indigenous artists to mark Orange Shirt Day.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Museum of Anthropology

What: Outdoor ceremony featuring stories, drumming, bannock and tea. You’re encouraged to wear your orange shirt. It’s hosted by Surrey Urban Indigenous Committee, in partnership with the City of Surrey and SFU Surrey.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Holland Park. 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Riverside Community Church in Port Coquitlam, along with the Ballantyne Project, will host an event with Indigenous speakers, arts, culture and food.

When: Thursday September, 30

Time: 3:30 to 9 pm

Where: Riverside Community Church, 2329 Fremont Connector, Port Coquitlam