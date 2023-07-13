Think you’re a true Vancouverite? Take this quiz to find out

It turns out that as much as Canadians love their country, they don’t necessarily know as much about it as they think.

It turns out that most Canadians fail their own citizenship test. You need 75% to pass, but the average score Canadians achieve is 49%. Yikes.

Maybe that low score is just because Canada is the second-largest country in the world. After all, how are you supposed to know everything about a place so big?

We thought it would be fun to make the questions a little more local. Put your knowledge about Vancouver to the test with this local quiz and prove your loyalty to this great city.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>In what year was the City of Vancouver established?</h3> <ul> <li>1876</li> <li>1880</li> <li>1886</li> <li>1888</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Where can you go to have a fully uncovered experience at the beach?</h3> <ul> <li>Wreck Beach</li> <li>Spanish Banks</li> <li>Jericho Beach</li> <li>Kitsilano Beach</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What street divides E and W streets?</h3> <ul> <li>Oak Street</li> <li>Cambie Street</li> <li>Ontario Street</li> <li>Main Street</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>How many acres is Stanley Park?</h3> <ul> <li>400 acres</li> <li>1000 acres</li> <li>1500 acres</li> <li>4000 acres</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these iconic Vancouver landmarks can be found in Gastown?</h3> <ul> <li>Steam Clock</li> <li>BC Place</li> <li>Vancouver Aquarium</li> <li>Canada Place</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which highway starts at the Canadian-U.S. border and runs through Vancouver?</h3> <ul> <li>Highway 1</li> <li>Highway 15</li> <li>Highway 91</li> <li>Highway 99</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is average price of a one-bed apartment in Vancouver as of July 2023?</h3> <ul> <li>$2500 per month</li> <li>$2600 per month</li> <li>$2800 per month</li> <li>$3000 per month</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What body of water is False Creek?</h3> <ul> <li>A stream</li> <li>A bay</li> <li>An ocean</li> <li>An inlet</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What venue does the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra usually perform in?</h3> <ul> <li>Orpheum Theatre</li> <li>Queen Elizabeth Theatre</li> <li>Rio Theatre</li> <li>BMO Theatre Centre</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What land is the City of Vancouver Situated on?</h3> <ul> <li>The traditional, unceded territories of the Syilx, Secwépemc, and Nlaka’pamux peoples.</li> <li>The traditional, unceded territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Lil’wat) and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nations.</li> <li>The traditional, unceded territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSÁNEĆ peoples.</li> <li>The traditional, unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

How many did you get right? Let us know in the comments below.