Noah Lyles is getting roasted online after Canada’s shocking upset in the men’s 4 x 100m relay at the Paris Olympics today.

Canada’s gold medal triumph must have come as a surprise to the American sprinter, who clearly underestimated his neighbours to the north.

Lyles, the gold medallist in the 100m sprint at the Paris Games and bronze medal winner in the 200m, was asked by a reporter back in the spring about Canada’s 4 x 100m team. His arrogant response is now going viral.

“Who? Who?” he said dismissively when asked about Canada, as his American teammates laughed.

He’s not laughing anymore.

Canadian Olympic race walker Evan Dunfee was quick to share the video on social media after his country captured the gold.

I wonder if Noah watched. pic.twitter.com/ZvbkqaPuih — Evan Dunfee (@EvanDunfee) August 9, 2024

Lyles did not run for USA in the 4 x 100m relay today as he has recently been diagnosed with COVID. He’s one of the biggest personalities in the world of athletics and is not afraid to speak his mind.

Canada secured the top spot with a massive anchor leg by Olympic legend Andre De Grasse, who ran the final 100m in 8.89 seconds despite dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. The sprinter has now tied Penny Oleksiak for the most Olympic medals won all-time by a Canadian, with seven.

The United States didn’t even finish on the podium this year, as they were disqualified after a broken handoff. Canada, meanwhile, managed to take the gold despite none of their runners qualifying for the individual 100m final.

De Grasse celebrated on social media after the race with a short tweet comprised only of emojis. It’s the second gold medal of his Olympic career as he also won the 200m dash at Tokyo 2020.