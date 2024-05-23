Justin Trudeau picked an unlikely target for his chirps today when introducing Canada’s first-ever WNBA team.

At a celebrity-filled affair that saw Toronto’s WNBA team officially announced, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau was one of the speakers on hand to introduce the expansion franchise.

However, when giving his introductory remarks, Trudeau opted to reference the height of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in comparison to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“You’re much taller than Gary Bettman… I’m really gonna like working with you!” Trudeau told Engelbert.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's got jokes about Gary Bettman 😂 pic.twitter.com/aM8wcR8HGS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 23, 2024

“As a Montrealer, it does pain me to say that Toronto is such an incredible sports city… Through thick and thin, through heartbreak and triumph and heartbreak, Torontonians consistently demonstrate their passion, their commitment, and their love for professional sports,” Trudeau also said during his remarks. “I am proud to be part of a country that uplifts women in sport.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also showed their support for the team, which will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum starting in 2026.

“Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States,” said Engelbert in a statement. “With Larry Tanenbaum’s distinguished record of leading successful sports franchises and Toronto’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse city that cares deeply about the game of basketball, we are confident that this new team will thrive as a first-class WNBA organization and become a great source of inspiration and support for the Toronto-area community and across Canada.”