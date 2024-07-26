Celine Dion ended off the Opening Ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympics in perhaps the most epic way possible.

Dion, who had last performed at the Prudential Centre in March of 2020, appeared on the Eiffel Tower to help send off what was an epic Opening Ceremony showing.

Celine Dion is performing on the Eiffel Tower 🤯#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/PnOv6nrUZ9 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 26, 2024

The 56-year-old singer, who has been very open about her battle with stiff-person syndrome, wowed not only those watching live but also on social media with her terrific performance of Edith Piaf’s hit song “Hymne á l’amour.”

This was the first-ever Opening Ceremony not held in a stadium. Instead, it took place along the Seine River in front of over 320,000 spectators. Athletes arrived on boats, while Paris 2024 organizers delivered a wildly entertaining show. Lady Gaga also sang in French, performing Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon truc en plumes.”

But Celine stole the show. Fans were blown away by the iconic Canadian’s performance.

Sublime !!! — Manon Julien (@manonj64) July 26, 2024

Amazing — Franklin (@franklinisbored) July 26, 2024

Céline Dion is glorious! Paris was blessed with such a fantastic performance! ✨🎉✨ — 𝓥𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝔂𝓷𝓪 𝓗𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀𝓪𝔂 (@ValentyneDreams) July 26, 2024

It was amazing 🤩 — なる▶︎▷お試しFIRE中｜高配当株 (@Nalu_Blog) July 26, 2024

What a Star! 4 years later still can steal the entire focus of the world for 2 min! THIS IS A REAL STAR — James Rizk (@JamesRizk1) July 26, 2024

That performance was so good ❤️ — Bia (@Bianaeem1) July 26, 2024

Incredible ceremony. — Patrick (@RacingStorki) July 26, 2024

No better way to kick off the #Paris2024 Games👏 — LA28 (@LA28) July 26, 2024

Legend ❤️❤️ — i am water💦💦💦💦💧💧💧 (@Ooadex) July 26, 2024

The Opening Ceremony kicked off what should be a great 16 action-packed days in Paris. Canada will have a total of 337 athletes competing in the Olympic Games, plenty of whom were part of today’s Opening Ceremony.

Seine-sational! Maude Charron and Andre De Grasse lead @TeamCanada into the #Paris2024 opening ceremony 🇨🇦 Watch live on @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/5NXSRYTR1r — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

While it will be a lot to live up to, fans around the world will hope that the athletes competing at this year’s Olympic Games can put up as good of a show as what was just delivered today.