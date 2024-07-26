SportsOlympics

Celine Dion delivers iconic performance on Eiffel Tower at Paris Olympics

Andrew P. Scott/USA TODAY Sports | CBC

Celine Dion ended off the Opening Ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympics in perhaps the most epic way possible.

Dion, who had last performed at the Prudential Centre in March of 2020, appeared on the Eiffel Tower to help send off what was an epic Opening Ceremony showing.

The 56-year-old singer, who has been very open about her battle with stiff-person syndrome, wowed not only those watching live but also on social media with her terrific performance of Edith Piaf’s hit song “Hymne á l’amour.”

This was the first-ever Opening Ceremony not held in a stadium. Instead, it took place along the Seine River in front of over 320,000 spectators. Athletes arrived on boats, while Paris 2024 organizers delivered a wildly entertaining show. Lady Gaga also sang in French, performing Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon truc en plumes.”

But Celine stole the show. Fans were blown away by the iconic Canadian’s performance.

The Opening Ceremony kicked off what should be a great 16 action-packed days in Paris. Canada will have a total of 337 athletes competing in the Olympic Games, plenty of whom were part of today’s Opening Ceremony.

While it will be a lot to live up to, fans around the world will hope that the athletes competing at this year’s Olympic Games can put up as good of a show as what was just delivered today.

