27 trees removed for West End building's parkade renovation

A massive construction project in Vancouver’s West End has removed dozens of trees from a building’s garden in order to replace an ageing parkade.

BC Building Science is replacing the parkade membrane for the Sandpiper at 1740 Comox Street, and the project, which is larger than the building’s footprint itself, has levelled the garden while workers dig underground.

“So sad to see all the greenery gone,” a woman walking by said to Daily Hive as we visited to take pictures Tuesday.

The City of Vancouver has posted a notice advising residents that 27 trees were removed because of the project and that the contractor is obligated to plant 33 replacement trees.

Residents of the 19-storey building are also advised to cover their vehicles with tarps during construction, as the work could result in water leaking down into the parkade.

According to the building permits, BC Building Science will be replacing the membrane and revising the landscaping.

The plan for the redesigned garden can be seen in a real-estate listing for a two-bedroom unit in the building. It features a lawn, sun garden, shaded seating area, dining area, and a pollinator garden.

“This design seeks to enhance social interaction and provide an outdoor setting for both individuals and groups to enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting,” the description says.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Building Science for more details about the project, including why the greenery had to be removed and more details about the future garden.

The renovation is expected to take six months, wrapping up in May 2024.

The waterproof membranes of building parkades typically need to be replaced every 10 to 30 years, according to South Island Surfaces in Victoria. Damage to the membrane, which occurs with natural wear and tear over time, means water could get into the building through cracks and cause damage.