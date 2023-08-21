61 rental homes to be added to West End lot in downtown Vancouver

Artistic rendering of the infill project at Peter Manor at 1755 Haro Street, Vancouver. (BHA Architecture/Starlight Investments)

Peter Manor in downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood already consists of a 19-storey tower containing 138 apartment units.

There is now a plan by Starlight Investments to add a six-storey infill development on the western end of the lot at 1755 Haro Street, which is located just behind the Safeway grocery store at the intersection of Robson and Denman streets.

The site is also immediately north of West End Community Centre and King George Secondary School, which are slated for a major renewal redevelopment.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The six-storey building would replace a grassy area and some surface parking, providing 58 secured market rental homes, with a unit mix of 28 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units. It would be built directly above the property’s existing underground parkade.

On the laneway replacing surface vehicle parking, the infill project would also add a three-storey townhouse building with a trio of three-bedroom units.

Altogether, the infill development adds 61 secured market rental homes to the site.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

A new courtyard amenity space will be created between the 18-storey tower, six-storey building, and townhouse building, with a landscaped amenity terrace also including a children’s play area. The rooftop of the six-storey building will also provide an additional landscaped amenity space.

In addition to the new construction, the project provides minor renovations to the existing 1971-built tower, specifically with upgrades to the underground parkade, exit signs, fire alarm systems, emergency generator and lighting, and other safety systems. Existing tenants will not be impacted.

The vehicle and bike parking needs — 31 vehicle stalls and 123 bike parking spaces — of the site’s new residents will be accommodated within the existing parkade. The total floor area of the two new buildings is 47,700 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 1.69 times larger than the size of the project footprints. The project’s design firm is BHA Architecture.