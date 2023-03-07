"I'm totally trapped": A traveller was stuck in a hallway for two hours at Canadian airport (VIDEO)

Missing your flight is bad enough, but one traveller at YYC had this turn into a bigger problem when they were stuck in a hallway for hours.

Ayden documented the whole experience on his TikTok. He said he missed his flight from Calgary to Las Vegas.

With the weather in Calgary lately, having to stay here when you are expecting Las Vegas is bad enough. But Ayden wouldn’t have to deal with the weather for a bit.

“They told me to go down this hallway to leave. But the door at the end of it to leave is locked. And the people who brought me down here left, and the door down at that side of the hallway that they originally brought through is also locked. There’s nobody walking past here. I’m totally trapped.”

A few minutes into his experience, it seemed things were coming to an end when he spotted someone. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as helpful as he had hoped.

“Crazy update. There was a lady on the other side of the door, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m trapped. Let me out.’ She was like, ‘No, I can’t.’ And she left.”

At the 40-minute mark, he noted in the TikTok that he didn’t have any food or water. While this began as a humourous story to tell people about and share on social media, it eventually got a little old.

“It’s been almost two hours. This was way funnier, like, an hour and a half ago.”

Eventually, he did come up with a solution.

“I called American customs, and they’re maybe actually coming to help me now. I should have called first. I don’t know why I didn’t think of that.”

After almost a two-hour stay in the luxurious airport hallway, Ayden was released.

The TikTok has over one million views with people in the comments stunned at Ayden’s experience, with one suggesting it was actually an escape room.

In the end, Ayden said he would chat with the airline to see how this happened.

“I’m gonna be nice, but I’m gonna go talk to WestJet and just be like, hey, locked me in a hallway for the last two hours. That’s not great.”

Daily Hive has reached out to WestJet for comment.