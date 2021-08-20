Refrain from travelling to BC Interior, regardless of vaccine status: Henry

Among a suite of other health updates for the BC Interior Health region, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is re-issuing her plea to BC residents to put off all non-essential travel to the area.

This includes people who are fully vaccinated.

During a press conference alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, and representatives from Interior Health, Dr. Henry said that immunization rates are not at a level that provides broader protection for the population in the Interior.

Local health services in the Interior are also beginning to feel the burden of a higher active case count across the region.

“We are strongly recommending again, that people avoid non-essential travel to and from the Interior Health region, regardless of their immunization status,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry acknowledged that this would be a tough pill to swallow for many in the community, who have not only been hammered by the COVID-19 resurgence, but also geographical displacement due to ongoing wildfires.

The Delta Variant has been the primary driver of this spike in cases.

“We know it is those pockets of lower immunization, particularly people who have not yet received their first dose, that allows this virus, and the Delta Variant which is that much more transmissible, to spread so much more easily.”

It is unclear when travel restrictions may ease up.