NewsTransportation

Travel headaches continue as most BC Ferries routes today have sold out

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Jul 24 2023, 10:54 pm
Travel headaches continue as most BC Ferries routes today have sold out
TommyLeiSun/Shutterstock

BC Ferries is feeling the heat as the demand for summer travel hits a peak.

In a now-deleted tweet, BC Ferries announced that the remaining spaces for Monday, July 24 have been sold out for the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

bc ferries

Screenshot from @BCFerries/Twitter

This means, plans on escaping Vancouver today are out of luck and you might want to start thinking of alternate routes.

The earliest available booking along this route is only from 7 am tomorrow, July 25.

The maxed-out ferries come after a headache-filled weekend of traffic and delays from Canadians flocking to Seattle for Taylor Swift and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bookings are also filling up because the Coastal Celebration had to be pulled from service due to a hydraulic oil leak.

“This results in a reduction of eight sailings per day and 2,480 fewer vehicles and 12,832 passenger spaces between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay,” BC Ferries said.

If you are looking to reach Vancouver, you might just be able to squeeze onto the ferry. There are limited spots left on the 8 pm ferry service from Victoria to Vancouver.

Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to express their frustrations with the sold-out bookings and how it’s impacting plans.

BC Ferries is recommending passengers consider walking on instead of travelling by vehicle to avoid waiting.

Not all passengers are sold on that solution and have responded with their own suggestions to avoiding wait times, including swimming.

The sold-out ferry tickets come on the horizon for another busy weekend.

The BC Day weekend is approaching fast, and tickets for ferries are expected to sell out quickly. BC Ferries released a tweet giving its top tips for ensuring travellers manage to board.

If you’re hoping to sail on BC Ferries for the long weekend, try booking in advance, or consider travelling as a foot passenger.

Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
+ Transportation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.