TransLink riders can now get text alerts on broken elevators and escalators

TransLink’s existing digital notification system to passengers by email and text has now expanded to include alerts on closed elevators, escalators, and station entrances.

It is a handy new feature that could make it more convenient for passengers to plan their trips, knowing ahead of time before arriving at a station to find out there are limited accessibility options.

The public transit authority states the mobile and desktop website interfaces have also been improved, with a new feature that allows passengers to customize their alerts, and select what time they would like to receive alerts throughout the day.

Prior to the changes, TransLink’s notification system already spanned alerts for service changes for buses, SkyTrains, SeaBuses, the West Coast Express, and HandyDART.

“These upgrades will help our customers better plan their journey each day,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement. “Having access to up-to-date information about station accessibility is critical for many of our customers, especially those with limited mobility, and it is important in ensuring they have a positive experience on transit.”

Such alerts, for example, allow someone who needs to use an elevator to plan their trip ahead of time, so that they do not need to circle back to another SkyTrain station for elevator access.

“These upgraded alerts will provide crucial information for TransLink riders who are older, have limited mobility, use a wheelchair or any other mobility device,” said Access Transit Users’ Advisory Committee Chair Sherry Baker. “Getting live notifications can help riders who rely on elevators and escalators better plan their transit trips, giving them back valuable time into their days.”

TransLink states these changes are part of its new strategy of improving passenger amenities through a customer service approach.