If you thought the commute this morning was messy, you’re not alone, and some are connecting the ongoing TransLink SeaBus and bus strike to heavy traffic in Metro Vancouver.

On Tuesday morning, the traffic view on Google and Apple Maps showed heavy congestion around most of Metro Vancouver.

Some have taken their concerns to social media, posting pictures of congestion and long waits on main roads.

Things seem to be particularly bad on major BC highways, according to X user @ggrewal0305.

“My usual one-hour travel took two hours plus today,” he told Daily Hive.

The TransLink bus and SeaBus strike commenced on Monday morning. SkyTrain is still running, surviving fears that it, too, would shut down.

Just around 10 am, the traffic view on Google showed heavy traffic and congestion around most of Metro Vancouver.

Some folks on Reddit have also chimed in about the worse traffic conditions.

“It is way worse. I usually get straight through the Granville Bridge, and I got stuck on top of the ramp of Seymour exit,” someone wrote.

Another user said it took them 1 hour and 45 minutes to drive from the Coquitlam Station area to Granville Island. “Normally this takes 50 minutes for my morning commute.” “Going home I’m thinking it’ll be even worse,” they added.

The transit strike has also created some good samaritans on social media.

In a Reddit megathread, many Metro Vancouver residents are offering rides to other folks in their area.

“Heading from Mt Pleasant library to Kits (4th & Trutch) at 10:15 am if anyone needs a ride,” one person wrote.

Thankfully, bus and SeaBus services could temporarily restart on Wednesday.

We’ve reached out to the BC Ministry of Transportation for more on the traffic impacts from the strike.

Have you noticed worse traffic in Metro Vancouver because of the ongoing strike? Let us know in the comments.