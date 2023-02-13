Finding a job in Vancouver can be difficult, as many companies offer the same wage, so in some cases, good perks might be enough to make the difference.

Having a quick scroll through some job listing sites in Vancouver, we’ve found some of the best perks companies offer. You might be surprised that some companies that have faced the most controversy in recent years provide some of the best job perks.

These perks fall outside the benefits that every job should offer, like dental and health care.

Here are the best perks based on Indeed job listings.

Born in BC companies

There are a lot of homegrown brands that were born in Vancouver and BC that are now globally successful. Here are the perks they offer staff in Vancouver.

Lululemon

Lululemon is a fashion phenomenon worldwide and this Vancouver company has many employee perks.

As it states on a job listing, “we believe that when life works, work works.”

Lululemon helps life work through health and mental health plans, paid time off, a savings plan, “generous employee discounts,” fitness and yoga classes, parenthood top-ups, and more.

Aritzia

Like Lululemon, Aritzia is a hugely popular brand born here in Vancouver. The company often hires at its seasonal distribution centres and that gig offers many perks.

Perks include product discounts, an employee assistance program, amenities like an on-site gym with shower facilities, and other “surprise and delight” employee experience programs.

BC Liquor Distribution Branch

A job with BC Liquor Stores is highly sought after due to being a well-paying union gig that offers good benefits and perks.

Those perks for warehouse workers include overtime pay, shift premiums, vacation pay, and sick days. The company also offers a footwear allowance after probation, which amounts to 210 hours.

Cartems Donuts

Cartems offers delicious donuts at several locations around Vancouver and for employees, discounted or free food is among the benefits.

Employees also get dental care and the ability to wear casual dress.

The Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are often hiring in various departments and if you like free hockey tickets, that’s a perk that’s hard to beat.

A few posts on Glass Door suggest that employees get discounts for food and clothing on top of free hocket tickets. And as we know, food at Canucks’ games can be expensive.

Vancouver food companies

Save-On-Foods

Believe it or not, one of the best perks comes from Save-On-Foods, which, based on an Indeed listing, offers frontline employees (clerks and cashiers) a tuition reimbursement program. It also provides scholarship opportunities. However, it doesn’t specify how much it offers for tuition reimbursement.

Other departments also offer perks, but tuition reimbursement seems the juiciest.

Loblaws

Another food company that many people are displeased with is Loblaws; however, for its employees, some decent perks are available, including discount programs at popular places like GoodLife Fitness and Koodo, as well as a much-needed in-store discount.

DoorDash

DoorDash offers employees some pretty great perks, including health benefits from day one for full-time staff.

It also offers a gym membership reimbursement of up to $75 per month and career advancement opportunities. DoorDash also offers something every employer should do, with paid time off and sick leave.

Tech and other companies

Vancouver is a booming tech hub and many companies have chosen Vancouver as the place to start things up. Outside of great salaries, many of these tech companies offer great perks.

Electronic Arts

One company that is also born in BC in the tech sector is Electronic Arts, the makers of popular sports games like FIFA and Need For Speed.

For video game enthusiasts, the perks don’t get much better than free video games.

Archiact VR

VR has seen lots of advancement in recent years.

One company based in Vancouver offers excellent perks for employees.

Those perks include annual health and wellness allowance, “generous annual vacation time” with sick days, paid studio closure over the Winter holidays, and the choice of working remotely.

Rogers Communications

Rogers hasn’t been the most highly regarded company in recent years due to specific events, but it’s a good place for employees.

Rogers offers unlimited access to Headspace Premium, virtual walk-in clinics, free fitness memberships, and paid time off for volunteering.

Rogers will also match any charitable donations from employees and offers discounts on products and services.

Accent Inns

Many hotel companies are hiring in Vancouver, and most offer good benefits.

Accent Inns offers employees free nights at any of its hotels, plus discounts for friends and family. Employees also get gift cards for achieving targets and an employee purchase program.

This list largely scrapes the surface of some of the perks Vancouver employers offer. So if you work for a company that provides incredible bonuses, shout them out in the comments.