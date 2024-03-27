TransLink fare increase to commence on Canada Day 2024

Hold on to your wallets, riding transit will be slightly more expensive as TransLink has approved a fare increase for 2024.

The one-zone adult fare paid through the Compass Card’s Stored Value will grow by five cents to $2.60.

Fares will increase on Canada Day (July 1), and the Transit Tariff Amendment was approved at a public board meeting on March 27.

Here’s how the other fare increases break down.

The two-zone adult fare will increase by 10 cents to $3.85, while a three-zone adult fare will increase by five cents to $4.90.

For adult monthly passes, the one-zone pass will increase by $2.40 to $107.30, the two-zone pass will increase by $3.25 to $143.50, and the three-zone pass will increase by $4.35 to $193.80.

For concession (youth and seniors) fares paid through the Compass Card’s Stored Value, the fares will increase by five cents to $2.15 for one zone, five cents to $3.15 for two zones, and 10 cents to $4.35 for three zones.

The all-zone concession monthly pass will be $61.35, representing an increase of $1.40.

As for the day pass, it will see increases of 25 cents to $11.25 for adults and 20 cents to $8.85 for concession.

The separate one-way adult fares for the West Coast Express commuter rail service on the Compass Card’s Stored Value will reach $5.30 for the shortest travel distance of 1/2 zone and up to $11.50 for the full five-zone distance between downtown Vancouver and Mission. Over the same zone types, the commuter rail’s adult monthly pass will range between $173.85 and $375.40.

The rationale behind the increase is for a service expansion planned for September.

According to TransLink, combined with a property tax increase paid by Metro Vancouver property owners, this is a necessary “one-year” increase to the property tax as a “stopgap” measure to fund “urgent service expansion” to reduce growing overcrowding and bus pass-ups.

Last week, the provincial government announced $479 million in additional subsidies for TransLink to cover forecasted revenue shortfalls between 2023 and 2025, bringing the combined total pandemic-time emergency operating subsidies from the provincial and federal governments to $1.3 billion. The latest provincial subsidy infusion avoids major service cuts from 2023 until 2025, and job layoffs and major fare increases beyond 2024 have also been averted.

Click here to learn how much fares are expected to increase by 2033.

With files from Kenneth Chan