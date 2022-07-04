You're now paying more to take transit as TransLink fare hikes take effect

It’s now even costlier to get around Metro Vancouver as TransLink fares increase once again.

Fares have now increased 2.3 per cent. Depending on the number of zones you are travelling through, a single-trip fare, paid with cash or your Compass Card, will increase between $0.05 to $0.10.

The daypass will see a hike of $0.25 for adults to $11.00, and $0.20 for concession to $8.65. For monthly passes, one-zone passes will increase by $2.30 to $102.55, two-zone passes will go up by $3.10 to $137.10, three-zone passes will ascend by $4.15 to $185.20, and concession passes will go up by $1.30 to $58.60.

TransLink to launch new for-profit real estate development arm

TransLink launches ambitious strategy to reach net-zero emissions Separate fares for the West Coast Express will rise by 3.4% and 3.9% for concession two- and three-zone stored value, respectively. TransLink says this will result in the West Coast Express concession two-zone stored value rate being the same as the conventional transit system in 2022, while the three-zone stored value rate will be equal to the conventional rate in 2024.

The average fare increase is below the 2022 rate of growth planned prior to the pandemic.

With files from Daily Hive Staff