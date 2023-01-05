Abandoned bikes in TransLink's bike parkades set to be donated

TransLink is providing bike owners a final warning to remove their abandoned or discarded equipment in the public transit authority’s bike parkade facilities.

All bikes identified for removal by Transit Police will be removed starting on January 26. Tags will be placed on bikes that need to be removed starting next week, with detailed descriptions of the bike also recorded.

The removal of these bikes is necessary to make space before the spring and summer months when the parkades see more use.

Long-term storage is not permitted in the bike parkades to ensure there is turnover for other transit riders on a same-day use basis.

Unclaimed bikes will be donated to the PEDAL Society’s Pedals for the People Program, and Transit Police will also review police databases and the 529 Garage stolen bicycle online database to check whether the abandoned bikes were stolen.

TransLink has 11 bike parkades at transit hubs with a combined total capacity of 560 bike parking spaces. Such parkades, typically enclosed with glass walls and accessed by a Compass Card registered with the bike parkade program, are intended to be more secure. The use of these facilities is $1 per day, capped at $8 monthly.