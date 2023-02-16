"Mad as hell": Critical Mass Vancouver returns following Stanley Park bike lane decision

Next week, the citywide Critical Mass cycling event makes its two-wheeled return to Vancouver following a decision regarding the controversial Stanley Park bike lane.

The now-global event originated on the West Coast in the early ’90s, not in Vancouver, but in San Fransisco.

The Critical Mass Vancouver Facebook group describes the event as a “celebratory ride and roll through the streets of Vancouver.”

However, the group’s description is clear about its activism, stating, “the world doesn’t need more cars, gas or oil pipelines.”

Critical Mass is usually held on the last Friday of every month, meaning February 24 is when cyclists will take to the streets en masse.

While the group has held events over the last year, there hasn’t been an official Critical Mass since October 2022, which could potentially mean a lot of pent-up demand for an event like this, which could, in turn, become a traffic nightmare in Vancouver.

A description on the event page discloses the intentions of the event.

“In response to the Park board voting to remove the separated bike line in Stanley Park (controlled by Ken Sim’s ABC Party), come on out and show City Council and Park Board how you feel about this decision!”

The description adds, “this time, we’re mad as hell, and we’re not gonna take it anymore!”

We spoke to an anonymous spokesperson behind the Twitter account, who shared some more background on the event and why it’s being put on now.

Vancouver Critical Mass is a peaceful, self-organizing group bicycle ride advocating for safe road space. We meet at the Vancouver Art Gallery 5:30 to 6:00pm on the last Friday of every month and ride from there! pic.twitter.com/0HrcQZIsHE — VanCriticalMassIsBack (@CriticalMassVan) February 16, 2023

“I just want a city where we have space where my kids and other people’s kids can ride without the constant pressure of a car behind them.”

In reference to the Stanley Park bike lane decision, the anonymous spokesperson said, “could there be a more sensible location to create a dedicated cycle lane than Vancouver’s most significant park?”

The event is rain or shine, and so far, only 25 people have responded on the event page, but there will likely be many more involved through word of mouth and other social media.

A full itinerary isn’t available, but cyclists will meet at the Vancouver Art Gallery between 5:30 and 6:30 pm and “ride from there!”