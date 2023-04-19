Surveillance video is being shared in connection to brazen Surrey SkyTrain stabbing (VIDEO)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released a video in an effort to identify a suspect in a brazen stabbing over the weekend, which left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

Police say the victim was with his girlfriend at Gateway station just before 1 am on Saturday night. The pair boarded the Expo Line train at Gateway in Surrey and were travelling towards Surrey Central Station when an argument began.

“While the train was in motion, there was an alleged verbal interaction between the victim and a nearby male passenger, which resulted in the male passenger pulling out a sharp object and stabbing the victim in the abdomen,” police said.

The 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

“Early in the investigation, it was determined that the suspect had entered the SkyTrain system at Stadium Station earlier in the day. As a result, that station was closed for a time on April 15 as part of the investigation,” police said.

Footage from a surveillance camera appears to show the suspect entering the train system in Vancouver and standing on the platform and speaking on a phone. He is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall, with a light brown beard, and wearing a black jacket.

At one point the suspect was wearing glasses, police say.

“Everyone has the right to use the transit system without the fear of being attacked. Our detectives have undertaken several investigative avenues to identify the suspect and are now at the stage of appealing to the public for help so that an arrest can be made,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police Senior Manager Stephen Crosby said.

Police confirmed the stabbing was not connected to another violent incident in Surrey recently where a teenage boy was fatally stabbed on a bus outside the King George SkyTrain station.