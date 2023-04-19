Metro Vancouver Transit Police’s new Community Safety Officer Program is about to start training its first group of recruits and there’s still time to apply.

Safety on public transportation has become a huge concern for Metro Vancouverites after a number of high-profile incidents in recent weeks, including a stranger attack where a man’s throat was slashed and the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a bus.

It’s in this climate that Metro Vancouver Transit Police will onboard new community safety officers set to begin training later this spring.

The first batch of Community Safety Officers start training later this spring. We still have a few spots left in the class. Could this be the career launch you've been looking for?

✅ $31.99/hour to start

✅ Full benefits

✅ pension

Learn more: https://t.co/xw5fUKoH5f — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) April 18, 2023

Community safety officers (CSOs) will work alongside transit police officers as designated peace officers. Instead of guns, officers will carry batons, pepper spray, and handcuffs.

Here’s a look at what CSOs do on the job, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police:

Provide a uniformed, high-visibility presence on the transit system

Respond to low-risk calls for assistance and public safety incidents on the transit system

Enforce transit rules and regulations to maintain public safety of transit vehicles and property

Support fare enforcement on the transit system

Assist with low-risk crime prevention activities, strategies, and programs in collaboration with transit operating companies and community partners

Assist police officers in performing law enforcement and investigation duties when required.

Conduct foot and vehicle patrols on the transit system, including buses, bus loops, SkyTrain, exchanges and SeaBus

Assist with police investigations by canvassing for witnesses and video

Assist with tagging and processing lost property

Assist with crowd and traffic control in relation to incidents on transit or involving transit vehicles

Use police information systems and complete appropriate statements and reports