Transit Police officer charged with dangerous driving after Surrey crash

A Transit Police officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after a crash in Surrey in 2020.

On November 4, 2020, an officer in an unmarked police vehicle responding to an unrelated incident was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of 128 Street and 93 Avenue in Surrey.

The BC Prosecution Service has now approved one charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm contrary to section 320.13(2) of the Criminal Code against Constable Randeep Randhawa.

BC’s Independent Investigations Office was called in to investigate after the crash — as it delves into all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

According to a release from the IIO last September, “Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the operation of a police vehicle. As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.”

Randhawa is expected to make his first court appearance on this matter on June

15, 2022, in Surrey Provincial Court.

After the crash in 2020, two people, including Randhawa, were taken to the hospital.