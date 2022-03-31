11 trans and non-binary-owned businesses to support in Vancouver

Money always talks when it comes to supporting marginalized and underrepresented business owners, so show your support by shopping this season.

Trans Day of Visibility is the perfect excuse to give your patronage to transgender and non-binary creators across the city.

There is a lot of variety in this list because there is a lot of variety in the community. Time to celebrate with a shopping spree!

This hair salon is run by trans men, so other trans men don’t have to deal with transphobia when they go to get their do done. It’s queer excellence and togetherness in action. Safe spaces forever!

Educate yourself with help from Cicely Blain, who has been an activist, teacher, and consultant in the city for years. They lead workshops all the time, and if you manage to participate in one, you’ll never forget it.

Sleek and sophisticated jewelry for all bodies is available through HEX’s online store. Their non-binary founder offers “ungendered hand-made jewels featuring QTBIPOC” and encourages everyone to adorn themselves with pretty things.

Want new leather, or have your pieces touched up? Awl Together’s got you. They’re a custom leatherwork and shoe repair studio located in East Vancouver. “As Female and Queer cobblers, we don’t fit the mold & neither do our customers,” their website says. “We’re here to provide accessible repairs and quality, hand-made leather goods to all those seeking socially conscious leatherworkers!”

“Non-binary finery” is the star of the show at Samonte Cruz Studios. They make custom jewelry and amulets as a queer, trans Filipinx Goldsmith, and their work is positively stunning. The founder is also an artist, so follow them to see what they’re up to.

Find events, music, and more entertainment from Man Up and Queers & Beers, who provide places for queer folks to party together. Catch them doing drag shows, pop-ups, DJ nights, mostly in East Vancouver, to discover a slice of the underground queer nightlife scene.

This Vancouver local has a lot to flex: An amazing career in music, animation, art, and a shout-out from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Kim Villagante, also known as Kimmortal, sells their art, animation, and prints when they’re not too busy creating content, so send a little love their way.

Earrings, keychains, charms in all the colours of (almost) all the pride flags can be bought from this cute little online store. Everything is mini, and everything is made with love locally!

The non-binary/trans musician behind Grove Soap has been hand-making batches for years. All of their products are vegan, palm-free, and plastic-free, and they take orders on Instagram. You can even ask for a custom recipe if you have something in mind.

“Clothes for bodies, not for gender,” is the motto behind Peau de Loop. Their ethos is about allowing style to be freeing and expressive, not uncomfortable and restrictive, for trans and gender diverse folks. To make it even better, they also use upcycled fabrics and ethical manufacturing.

Step into their Heidi-hole and get a tarot reading to remember. They have tons of options for services, session durations, and prices, so make sure you know what you want before you go. Be nice, and show up with an open mind.