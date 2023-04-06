Bad start to the long weekend: Metro Vancouver semi truck crash leads to traffic mess

Traffic in both directions along a busy Metro Vancouver highway has been brought to a standstill after a semi-truck accident near the Alex Fraser Bridge on Highway 17 in Delta.

It happened in the westbound lanes along the route, also known as the South Fraser Perimeter Road, but motorists in both directions are urged to find alternative routes as the backup has stretched to neighbouring routes like Highway 91 and the Westminster Highway.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, and if the rain was a factor as the region remains soggy.

#BCHwy17 – Reports of a vehicle incident westbound west of the #AlexFraserBridge.

Crews en route. Expect delays.#DeltaBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 6, 2023

This is a developing story.