Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting two events in the Vancouver area, during which people can trade in their loose change for a 2024 commemorative toonie honouring the Royal Canadian Air Force.

It’s a chance to offload loose nickels, dimes, and quarters while getting to keep this year’s $2 coin marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. The special toonie features a blue interior with a CC-130H Hercules at the centre.

“Throughout its first century of service, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) personnel have taken to the skies to assist, defend and represent Canadians, at home and abroad,” the Mint says on its website.

The Mint will be exchanging coins in downtown Vancouver on October 31 at Canada Post Vancouver Main between 10 and 4 pm. Then, from November 1 to 3, Mint representatives will be at Aberdeen Mall Post Office/Ooomomo in Richmond between 11 am and 6 pm.

Those who attend either location to exchange coins will also have the opportunity to collect the 2023 commemorative toonie featuring His Majesty King Charles III. The 2024 commemorative Loonie honouring Canadian author LM Montgomery will also be on offer.

Where: Canada Post Vancouver Main at 495 West Georgia Street

When: October 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Oomomo/Aberdeen Mall Post Office

When: November 1 to 3, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm