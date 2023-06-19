EventsNewsSummer

Tough Mudder organizers pushing for return to Whistler next year

Jun 19 2023, 9:48 pm
The organizers of the gruelling endurance event Tough Mudder are pushing for a return to BC, specifically Whistler, where it was once hosted.

Tough Mudder hasn’t been hosted in Whistler for a few years due to logistical issues between Whistler Olympic Park and the event organizers.

Now, the organizers hope they can once again host the event in Whistler next year and want fans and supporters of the event to help spread the word.

“Whistler, it’s been far too long,” reads a statement on the Tough Mudder website.

The statement says the event is “going back to its roots — providing Mudder Nation with one gruelling distance.”

“We couldn’t think of a better location to host this experience than the world-renowned Whistler region of British Columbia.”

Before Tough Mudder can return, the statement suggests it needs to garner enough interest to confidently “become one step closer” to an eventual return.

The aim is to return to Whistler next spring or summer, but to do that, folks interested in the event need to fill out the entry form on the website “so we can all meet in the mountains.”

Only one Canadian locale currently hosts a Tough Mudder competition in Toronto in September.

Have you missed the Whistler event?

Amir AliAmir Ali
