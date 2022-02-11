Turtle Island NFT spotlights Coast Salish art with Tortoise Tasks quests

With warmer weather on the way, it’s the perfect opportunity to get outside and discover the beauty of nature as well as the wonderful communities around us. A Turtle Island-based company is helping encourage this important reconnection with a quests challenge for anyone in the world.

Kaskata Key, founded by Kass O’Rourke and wife Emi, recently announced the launch of Tortoise Tasks as a tie-in to their upcoming digital art collection, Turtle Island NFT.

“The Tortoise Tasks are quests that one can complete to invite either adventure, learning, tranquility, or curiosity into their life,” O’Rourke told Daily Hive in an interview. “We feel that they are the perfect set of quests for people to do from the comfort of their local area, out in nature or urban areas, while practicing safety with regards to COVID precautions. And anyone can complete them from anywhere in the world.”

“Since I was a child, I had a knack for using my imagination to orchestrate fun things for the people around me to do. I enjoy encouraging people to get out of their comfort zones and embrace life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turtle Island NFT (@turtleislandnft)

You might also like: From NFTs to nollies: one Vancouver artist's plan to build a new skatepark

Bored (and clever) Apes: The merge of NFTs and artificial intelligence

Vancouver-made NFTs celebrate Lunar New Year with digital red pockets

There are 215 quests to go on with Tortoise Tasks, ranging from cleaning up a public park or beach, participating in a smudging ceremony, buying rechargeable batteries or visiting a totem pole.

“I chose 215 tasks in honour of the 215 children who were the first found buried at the former Kamloops Residential school,” said O’Rourke. “The number 215 is what woke up a lot of Canadians and plenty of people around the world. People are paying attention, but they don’t know what they can do.

“By participating in the Tortoise Tasks, they are helping us promote Turtle Island NFT which will be donating 50% of the proceeds to Indigenous programs, organizations, and charities that are fighting for clean drinking water on reserves, assistance with Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women, self-governance for First Nations, Indigenous youth, and support for those affected by the traumas of residential school.”

This year, Kaskata Key is donating to Water First, Indspire, and the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

“My biological grandmother went to residential school and died before she reached 20 years of age. My mother was raised by a wonderful non-Indigenous family who adopted her at the age of two after her mother’s passing,” said O’Rourke. “She would have also attended residential school if it was not for the family that chose her.

“My mother, sister, and I have always felt a strong connection to our Indigenous ancestry. In my own career, it is important for me to be a visible and positive representation of our First Nations people. We want to create a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indigenous culture and art while working actively to develop the financial means to contribute to the resolution of the challenges still prevalent in Indigenous communities at a more substantive level than we can on our own.”

Each completed task is worth one point. Once someone collects 20 points, they are entered into the grand prize draw happening in December 2022 to go on a vacation to Tigh Na Mara Resort & Spa in Parksville, BC.

“You do not have to be Canadian to enter the draw. The draw is open to any person in any country,” explained O’Rourke. “The vacation prize includes spa treatments in the Grotto Spa, oceanfront accommodations, flights, endless tapas in a treehouse, and transport to the resort.

“At this time there is only one winner but we are considering runner-up prizes if we reach our membership goals by this summer. For the person to be eligible to go on the vacation, they must become a member on our website.”

The Turtle Island NFT collection is comprised of 10,000 Coast Salish artworks by Margaret August from Shíshálh Nation and Ovila Mailhot from Nlaka’pamux and Sto: lo Nations. The target drop is June 2022, with Tortoise Tasks members receiving an email with details one month out and pre-orders being available two weeks out.

“I want Indigenous people in North America to feel seen and have their art be appreciated as we move into this new and exciting technological space,” explained O’Rourke, who along with other Kaskata Key team members are from Skatin Nation. “By showcasing our talent, we encourage people to want to learn more about our cultures and respect them.

“I realized that releasing this NFT collection of Coast Salish art could be so much more important and impactful than just supporting our artists. I figured that by incorporating tasks that included attending indigenous run events, speaking with community members, partaking in ceremonies, learning the traditional teachings, supporting Indigenous-owned businesses, creating First Nations crafts, and generally encouraging all types of people to get involved in the variety of cultures across North America was my answer to those questions people were asking me.”

To learn more about the Tortoise Tasks and Turtle Island NFT, head to TurtleIslandNFT.squarespace.com