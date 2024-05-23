Toronto’s WNBA team will play games in Vancouver and Montreal

Excitement is mounting for Toronto’s newly unveiled WNBA team. And cities across the country are getting in on it.

The WNBA announced Thursday that it has expanded to Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, which will begin playing in the 2026 season.

Along with sharing the exciting news, Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, also revealed that the new franchise will host games across the country.

“Today is a game-changing day not only for women’s basketball but also for sports in Canada,” said Tanenbaum in a press release. “This franchise will be Canada’s team, and we are so excited to unite the country and inspire pride and passion in fans from coast to coast.”

“The more we all recognize the value and potential in women’s sports, the closer we get to a more equitable future in the world of sports.” 👏 Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of MLSE #WNBAToronto #UpNext pic.twitter.com/lo8JzywZZq — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

As per Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange, Tanenbaum specifically mentioned Vancouver and Montreal as destinations for regular season games.

Tanenbaum says team will play regular season games in Vancouver and Montreal during the regular season. It will be ‘Canada’s team’. Promises a best-in-class player experience. Announces Teresa Resch as team president. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) May 23, 2024

Both Vancouver and Montreal have hosted NBA pre-season games on multiple occasions at Rogers Arena and the Bell Centre, boasting major turnouts.

Acting as the WNBA’s 14th franchise, the new Toronto team’s primary home for games will be Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto, with additional games being played at Scotiabank Arena.

According to the WNBA, ownership has also “committed to building a new, state-of-the-art practice facility that will be dedicated to the team and community initiatives.”