Details of potential Siakam trade between Raptors and Pacers revealed

The Toronto Raptors appear to be ramping up their trade discussions.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Toronto is talking to Indiana about a major deal involving Toronto forward Pascal Siakam,

“The Raptors and Pacers are actively engaged in trade talks centred around two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam that would send him to Indiana for a package that includes Bruce Brown Jr., other salaries and three first-round draft picks, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote on Tuesday evening.

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 8, meaning we’ve got a little over three weeks for Toronto to make a final decision on their star forward. But while Siakam trade rumours have been in the public eye for over a year now, Charania added that “conversations with the Pacers have gained steam in recent days,” as per his sources.

Whether the trade goes through is another discussion, with Toronto’s notoriously tight-lipped front office, it’s always tough to gauge their true intentions.

Siakam has averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games this season. Having spent his entire NBA career with the Raptors, Siakam ranks fifth all-time in franchise history with 510 games played in a Toronto uniform.

Siakam is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million contract, and has reportedly refused to commit to a long-term deal outside of Toronto if he was traded out of a desire to test out the free agent market this summer.

Brown Jr., meanwhile, is in his first year with the Pacers, having spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets before joining the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23, where he was a key piece of last year’s championship squad. A 27-year-old combo guard and small forward, Brown Jr. has averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists in 33 games this season.

The Raptors return to action tonight when they host the Miami Heat at 7:30 pm ET.