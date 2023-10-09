“It's an amazing city": Raptors impressed by love from Vancouver crowd

The Toronto Raptors received a warm welcome from their Vancouver fans on Sunday night, and the feeling was mutual.

Playing their first game at Rogers Arena in five years, the Raptors were greeted by an energetic sold-out crowd.

The Raptors won 112-99 against the Sacramento Kings. It was just a preseason game, but it didn’t feel like one.

“No, I was not surprised. I was very well prepared for it,” new Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said when asked by Daily Hive if the crowd support surprised him. “Everybody told me what kind of great fans we have over here in Vancouver. This city is amazing, being here this whole week with the team and with our staff.

“It’s an amazing city, in my opinion it really deserves to have NBA team one day. But until that day, we’re very happy with the support that we’re getting here.”

There was no shortage of Vancouver Grizzlies jerseys in the crowd, but Raptors merch easily outnumbered it. Vancouver is a Raptors town now.

The Raptors may call Toronto home, but they clearly enjoyed their week-long trip to the west coast, which included training camp at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby and an open practice at Simon Fraser University.

Somewhere in between, the Raptors coaching staff found time to bike around Stanley Park.

“Until coming to this city I thought that Park Retiro in Madrid is the best park in the world but I was wrong, [Stanley Park] is really the best park in the world. I really enjoyed it,” said Rajaković.

The loudest ovation of the night was saved for Raptors first-round pick Gradey Dick, who didn’t see the floor until the second half. Fans chanted “we want Gradey,” before Rajaković put him in the game, and it was legitimately electric inside Rogers Arena whenever he touched the ball.

Huge cheer as Gradey Dick prepares to enter the game, followed by a “we want Gradey” chant pic.twitter.com/WobK5MlroN — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 9, 2023

Welcome to the NBA, Gradey Dick. The Raptors rookie with his first #NBAPreseason bucket. pic.twitter.com/c5uuV8PexZ — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2023

“It was cute,” Rajaković said of the excitement over Dick’s debut.

But did any player endear himself to Vancouver more than Scottie Barnes? The 22-year-old rising star rocked a retro Canucks jersey before and after the game. That was a popular move with many of the people sitting courtside, which included Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, president Jim Rutherford, GM Patrik Allvin, head coach Rick Tocchet, and players Elias Pettersson and Nils Höglander.

And yes, he bought the jersey himself.

“I just found a store and I just saw it, I liked the jersey,” said Barnes, who tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 18 minutes of action. “The jersey looks very nice.”

Barnes did confirm that he is still a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, which was a good move politically.

But his love for Vancouver was obvious.

#Raptors' Scottie Barnes is a big fan of Vancouver: "Vancouver's pretty nice. I like the weather. I like it here. It's nice. It gives a nice vibe. But it's just nice to be out there playing in front of the fans. They showed a lot of love, a lot of energy today." pic.twitter.com/IhZx0gU5YQ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 9, 2023

“It’s amazing,” Barnes said of the support the team received. “Every time we travel the fans show up and they show out. We try to give them the best show as possible. Vancouver’s pretty nice. I like the weather. I like it here. It’s nice. It gives a nice vibe. But it’s just nice to be out there playing in front of the fans.

“They showed a lot of love, a lot of energy today. We needed it.”