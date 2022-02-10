Toronto Raptors fans react to Goran Dragic trade to Spurs

Toronto Raptors fans had plenty to say about Thursday’s Goran Dragic trade.

After being out of the team’s lineup since November while dealing with a personal matter, the 35-year-old Dragic was eventually flipped to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a deal for Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young, as well as a 2022 protected first-round pick being sent from Toronto in exchange for a 2022 second-rounder. Dragic could be bought out by the Spurs, allowing him to sign with a different team to finish out the season.

The move was far from a blockbuster trade, but it was a long time coming with Dragic’s extended absence from the roster.

Some fans poked fun at Dragic’s short tenure in Toronto.

In total, the 35-year-old guard only ended up playing 90 minutes in a Raptors uniform, spread out over the course of five games. Dragic’s time in San Antonio could be even shorter, with the possibility he’ll be bought out by the Spurs.

Others made mock tribute videos, while there was also actual discussion about the on-court merits of the trade, and how the two newest Raptors will fit in Toronto.

Here’s a mix of reactions from around Twitter to the trade:

thank you @Goran_Dragic 🙏🏼 you will forever be a raptors legend pic.twitter.com/1WunsFQHun — peach (@Jessicuhhh) February 10, 2022

Yall overreacting so hard.. u have to give up a first to get rid of Dragic.. and it doesn’t hurt as much when Raptors future is insanely bright “Masai got robbed” have u not learned!!? — Swish (@TalkRaptors) February 10, 2022

Raptors really going all on this small ball thing have to respect it. — Kevin 🇨🇦🏀 (@KevinF3394) February 10, 2022

The difference between a late 1st and early second is minimal, especially for someone like Masai. Dragic had zero on-court value for Toronto. I don’t mind the trade structure as much as others. https://t.co/yI2N7amrFp — Sahal Abdi (@sahaIabdi) February 10, 2022

Favourite Goran Dragic Raptors moments: pic.twitter.com/Pa263zu5oA — Andy (@_rallycap) February 10, 2022

STOP DOUBTING MASAI. HAVENT YALL LEARNED???? — 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓❄️🇨🇦 (@IcyScottieV2) February 10, 2022

We all know what happened when we traded with the Spurs last time #championship https://t.co/KtTKUZbb7c — Darryl whiteway (@darrylwhiteway) February 10, 2022

Raptors so good at draft picks that I don't even care what pick we get, they will find a gem. — Marlon Palmer (@ThatDudeMCFLY) February 10, 2022

Goran Dragic is off my team pic.twitter.com/l4F3SrRCIO — Thomas Tuchel (@Hazvrd_) February 10, 2022

Do you think anyone on Earth besides Goran Dragic owns this jersey? https://t.co/BEFWFfxAVN — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) February 10, 2022

THEY FINALLY GOT THE GOAT THAD YOUNG https://t.co/Eyte6NvYxb pic.twitter.com/14ryfyJbSE — BOMA – 1st Year Saga (@AMOB2003) February 10, 2022

All the options and this is the trade we end up going for? Hope there’s some follow up so we don’t have to play our PG/SF Rook at C all season… 😭😒 https://t.co/w3R0OSvhlA — Ben Spicer (@spicer81) February 10, 2022

The Raptors did not make any other moves ahead of their game tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is set to meet the media at 4 pm ET to discuss the Dragic trade and the rest of the team’s moves at the deadline.