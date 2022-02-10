SportsBasketballRaptors

Toronto Raptors fans react to Goran Dragic trade to Spurs

Adam Laskaris
Feb 10 2022, 8:27 pm
Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors fans had plenty to say about Thursday’s Goran Dragic trade.

After being out of the team’s lineup since November while dealing with a personal matter, the 35-year-old Dragic was eventually flipped to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a deal for Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young, as well as a 2022 protected first-round pick being sent from Toronto in exchange for a 2022 second-rounder. Dragic could be bought out by the Spurs, allowing him to sign with a different team to finish out the season.

The move was far from a blockbuster trade, but it was a long time coming with Dragic’s extended absence from the roster.

Some fans poked fun at Dragic’s short tenure in Toronto.

In total, the 35-year-old guard only ended up playing 90 minutes in a Raptors uniform, spread out over the course of five games. Dragic’s time in San Antonio could be even shorter, with the possibility he’ll be bought out by the Spurs.

Others made mock tribute videos, while there was also actual discussion about the on-court merits of the trade, and how the two newest Raptors will fit in Toronto.

Here’s a mix of reactions from around Twitter to the trade:

The Raptors did not make any other moves ahead of their game tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is set to meet the media at 4 pm ET to discuss the Dragic trade and the rest of the team’s moves at the deadline.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
